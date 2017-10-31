BOJ Quarterly Report: Inflation expectations remain on weak note

By Dhwani Mehta

Livesquawk reporting additional headlines from the BOJ quarterly report – ‘Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices’:

Japan economy expanding moderately, likely to keep doing so

Inflation expectations remain on weak note

Consumer inflation remains weak with gains small when excluding effect of energy price moves

Consumer inflation likely to accelerate towards 2 pct reflecting improvement in output gap, medium to long-term inflation expectations

Economy sustaining momentum for inflation to accelerate to 2 pct

There are signs long-term inflation expectations are bottoming out and heightening as a trend

Risks to economy roughly balanced

Downside risks to prices are large

Household inflation expectations pose both upside, downside risks to prices

Momentum towards 2% price target is intact but still lacks strength

 

