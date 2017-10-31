BOJ Quarterly Report: Inflation expectations remain on weak note

BOJ Quarterly Report: Inflation expectations remain on weak noteBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk reporting additional headlines from the BOJ quarterly report – ‘Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices’:
Japan economy expanding moderately, likely to keep doing so
Inflation expectations remain on weak note
Consumer inflation remains weak with gains small when excluding effect of energy price moves
Consumer inflation likely to accelerate towards 2 pct reflecting improvement in output gap, medium to long-term inflation expectations
Economy sustaining momentum for inflation to accelerate to 2 pct
There are signs long-term inflation expectations are bottoming out and heightening as a trend
Risks to economy roughly balanced
Downside risks to prices are large
Household inflation expectations pose both upside, downside risks to prices
Momentum towards 2% price target is intact but still lacks strength
