BoJ Preview: Changes in the yield-curve control and rates to rock the yen

The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday at 03:00 GMT and the most likely scenario is a wait-and-see stance. The Japanese yen would react if the BoJ changes rates or modifies the yield curve control, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik informs.

Key quotes

“After flooding the market with liquidity and reaffirming its stance of keeping the yield curve under control, Japanese policymakers will likely make no major changes. Also, and in line with abroad leaders, BoJ’s Governor Kuroda will likely focus his message on keeping the economy afloat through the ongoing coronavirus-related crisis.”

“There’s a small chance that the central bank could increase the size of its loan program, but given that there was no certain limit announcement, the news could have a tempered effect. Unless the central bank changes rates or its yield curve control, both quite unlikely scenarios, in which case JPY crosses are expected to rock.”

“If the BoJ announces additional stimulus, the JPY may weaken within range, although the movement will probably be short-lived, particularly if the sentiment remains sour.”