BoJ policymakers open to debating additional easing next week - Reuters

Citing sources familiar with talks, Reuters today reported that Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers were less confident about an early pickup in global growth and may be more open to debating additional easing next week.

"The BoJ's decision on whether and when to ease will be a close call, the conclusion may not come until the last minute," sources said. "Taking the rates further into negative territory is among options if the BoJ were to ease, but other options are not off the table."

The USD/JPY climbed higher on this report and was last seen trading at 107.47, adding 0.22% on a daily basis.