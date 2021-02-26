The risks to the economic and inflation outlook are tilted to the downside, Reuters reports, citing comments from Seiichi Shimizu, a senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official.

Various uncertainties exist over outlook of Japan prices.

Consumer prices likely to remain negative for time being on one-off factors, gradually rise thereafter as economy improves.

Recent sharp rise in Japan's money stock due to huge govt stimulus, aggressive lending by banks.