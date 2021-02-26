The risks to the economic and inflation outlook are tilted to the downside, Reuters reports, citing comments from Seiichi Shimizu, a senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official.
Additional quotes
Various uncertainties exist over outlook of Japan prices.
Consumer prices likely to remain negative for time being on one-off factors, gradually rise thereafter as economy improves.
Risks to economic, price outlook are skewed to downside
Recent sharp rise in Japan's money stock due to huge govt stimulus, aggressive lending by banks.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is attacking the 106 level on its retreat from five-month highs of 106.43, as the yen stands resilient to the comments from the BOJ official.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7850 as US dollar rebounds
AUD/USD trades around 0.7850. reversing a quick drop to 0.7825 region, as the US dollar rebounds amid a tepid risk tone. Rally in global yields weighed down on stocks, Vaccine, stimulus updates awaited.
Ripple at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams sell
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option. The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).