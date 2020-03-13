BOJ Official: Bond buying operation today was due to fall in market liquidity

An official at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is out on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the central bank’s liquidity injections conducted earlier today.

Key quotes

Bond buying operation today was due to a fall in market liquidity. The central bank is to continue to make the utmost efforts to stabilize financial markets.

Meanwhile, Dow Jones reports that the BOJ reportedly sees no urgent need to join in on coordinated rate cuts as it approaches next week's policy meeting.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY reverses a brief spike above 106.00 amid a retracement in the recovery rally in the S&P 500 futures and Japanese stocks, as markets continue to assess the effectiveness of the BOJ measures against the coronavirus outbreak.