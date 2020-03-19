BOJ offers to buy JPY 300 bln JGB in an unscheduled announcement on Thursday

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces a second unscheduled Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) purchase on Thursday, offering to buy JPY 300 billion worth of JGBs.

Market reaction

Despite the global central bankers’ and governments’ efforts to pump in liquidity to stabilize the markets amid the coronavirus cases, the sentiment remains sour, as global recession fears continue to escalate.

On the above announcement, USD/JPY reversed a fresh leg up to a new three-week high of 109.55 to now trade around 109.20, still up over 1% so far.