As part of today's bond purchases, the BoJ offered to buy the following bonds:

BOJ offers to buy Y 110 bln JGBs (Residual maturity is more than 25YR) outright from 2/8

BOJ offers to buy Y 190 bln JGBs (Residual maturity of 10YR to 25YR) outright from 2/8

BOJ offers to buy 450 bln yen JGBs (Residual maturity of 5YR to 10YR) outright from 2/8