BOJ: No pressing need for any further action at its next week’s policy meeting – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials said that they will assess the impact of the latest policy measures and therefore, will refrain from any further action when they meet at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Additional quotes

“BOJ will stick with a more flexible approach in managing the yield curve.”

“Allowing for some fluctuation in 10-year JGB yields around 0% as targeted.”

“BOJ believes it is in a position to sit tight and monitor developments, though it remains willing to take more action if necessary.”

USD/JPY sticks to lows

The yen keeps its range near daily highs against the US dollar amid a risk-off market profile, as pre-Fed nervousness sets in.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY drops 0.32% to 107.34, having hit a daily low of 107.28 in the last hour.