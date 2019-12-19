Danske Bank analysts note that as per expectations, the BoJ kept its QQE with yield curve control unchanged at a meeting ending this morning.

Key Quotes

“It was one of the small meetings with no outlook report so no new forecasts. Overall, the assessment of the economy and the outlook remains that it is expected to continue on a moderately expanding trend. However, they now recognise that "exports, production, and business sentiment have shown some weakness, mainly affected by the slowdown in overseas economies and natural disaster". No reaction in USD/JPY to the decision.”