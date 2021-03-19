BoJ: No clear signals that a further policy adjustment is imminent – Wells Fargo

At its latest monetary policy meeting, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) widened the range of its target for the 10-year bond yield and announced the results of its policy review. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the BoJ made only modest tweaks to its policy framework. They see no clear signals that a further policy adjustment is imminent.
Key Quotes:
“The BoJ modestly widened the tolerance range for its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target to +/- 25 basis points. The BoJ also removed the previous floor for its purchases of exchange-traded funds, and established an interest rate scheme to promote lending that could make it easier for the central bank to lower its already negative policy interest rate.”
“Should U.S. Treasury yields continue to move up, is seems unlikely Japanese bond yields will follow higher in any meaningful manner given only the slight widening of the tolerance range.”
“The changes announced at today's policy strategy review were relatively modest overall, though it still represents a significant event. Given the varied changes announced, we see no clear dovish or hawkish signal from the strategy review. Importantly, we also do not perceive any signal that imminent further rate cuts will be forthcoming. Indeed, our view remains that BoJ monetary policy is likely to remain on hold for an extended period and that, with the new tolerance range, Japanese bond yields are likely to edge only gradually higher over time.”
“Given our global scenario involves higher U.S. Treasury yields, and improvement in global growth and market sentiment, we remain comfortable with our outlook for moderate weakness in the Japanese yen versus the U.S. dollar over the medium-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption
XAU/USD is back trading in the $1730s having failed to hold above its 21DMA above $1740. Gold is at risk-off losses as US bond yields rise after the Fed announced it will not extend SLR.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.