BOJ nearly doubles ETF holdings in one year - Nikkei

The Nikkei Asian Review carries a story on Monday, highlighting that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has nearly doubled its ETF holdings in one year.

Key Headlines:

The Bank buys exchange-traded funds as part of its monetary easing policy

The balance is 15.93 trillion yen (as of March 31)

The total marks an 80% rise from a year earlier and more than a sevenfold increase since the central bank kicked off its quantitative and qualitative easing

Should the current pace of buying continue, the BOJ's ETF holdings would reach about 30 trillion yen in about two years.