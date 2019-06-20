Reuters reports the following headlines on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) economic assessment.
Japan's economy is expanding moderately as a trend although exports, output affected by the overseas slowdown, keeps assessment unchanged.
Japan’s economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend.
Downside risks on overseas economies high.
Must watch how downside risks on overseas economies could affect Japan’s corporate, household sentiment.
Exports, output have shown some weaknesses.
