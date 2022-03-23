The Bank of Japan minutes are being dripped through the wirse and come as follows:

BoJ minutes

One member said monetary easing is still needed in japan as inflation expectations are not anchored yet.

One member said nominal wage growth exceeding 2% crucial for japan to stably achieve BoJ'ss price goal.

One member said no change in BoJ's stance that maintaining powerful easing is appropriate.

One member said impact of fx moves on japan's corporate activity becoming more complicated than before.

One member said must be vigilant to chance rising prices for various daily necessities might create gap between people's view on inflation outlook vs actual inflation data.

A few members said companies are becoming more active in passing on costs to customers on wholesale level.

Members agreed pass-through of rising costs, increase in prices will likely broaden.

One member said japan's consumer inflation may briefly approach 2% from april onward but key is whether such momentum would be sustainable.

One member said consumer inflation may temporarily accelerate to around 1.5% but whether it will stabilise at 2% depends on strength of demand.

One member said price rises may broaden, lead to heightening of medium-, long-term inflation expectations.