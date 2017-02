BOJ minutes: Momentum for Japan's inflation to reach 2% inflation maintained

BOJ Dec. meeting minutes has been published, with the Central Bank noting that most members shared view that momentum for Japan's inflation to reach 2 pct inflation was being maintained.

Headlines via Reuters

Some members said factors that would support rise in prices going forward had been increasing

One member said recent yen depreciation might push up prices in short run but would not raise underlying trend in inflation

Many members said yield curve control had been functioning as intended, JGB yield curve had been formed smoothly despite global yield rises

Many members said BOJ must pursue powerful monetary easing as still long way to go to hit 2 pct inflation target