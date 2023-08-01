BoJ Minutes: Members shared the view no need to make operational tweaks to YCC at this point

Share:

“Board members shared the view no need to make operational tweaks to Yield Curve Control (YCC) at this point,” per the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Minutes of the June monetary policy meeting.

While closely observing the BoJ Minutes Statement, a few things catch our eyes and the same allows the USD/JPY pair to pick up bids despite the US Dollar’s struggle due to the US credit downgrade.

Among them, the board members’ agreement on the continuation of the easy-money policy stably, as well as sustainably, to achieve the price target becomes the key.

However, one monetary policy board member also flagged the risk of big rate volatility while favoring the need for the YCC move at the earliest time.

It should be noted that the BoJ Minutes suggest the policymaker cited upside risks to inflation for the time being.

Read more on the official link for the BoJ Minutes.

Market reaction

Following the BoJ Minutes, USD/JPY picks up bids to regain 143.00 after the BoJ Minutes, following the US Dollar driven pullback late Tuesday.

