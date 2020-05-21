BoJ: Measures to support higher USD/JPY – MUFG

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced it will hold an extraordinary meeting on May 22. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the BoJ to announce detailed cashflow support measures directed at SMEs, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. USD/JPY is rising before the meeting, currently at 107.788.
Key quotes
“The incentives of the BoJ’s SME financial support will not produce immediate policy results, given that there are still surplus funds from before, but looking ahead, the measures will start to slowly and steadily exert market pricing support.”
“We do not expect deeper negative interest rates to be a policy option for the BoJ.”
“The BoJ’s expanded corporate financial support is a positive. The measures will likely support both USD/JPY and Japan stocks, even if they do not exert immediate impact. The measures will support higher USD/JPY and Japan stock prices once business operations at Japanese companies normalize.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
