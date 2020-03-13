BOJ reportedly may top up purchases of commercial paper, corporate bonds at meeting next week, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly top

The selling momentum in the yen remains unabated so far this Friday amid several measures announced by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to stabilize the markets amid coronavirus crisis.

At the press time, USD/JPY rallies 1.80% to reach the highest level in a week at 106.53.