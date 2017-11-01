BOJ may find it harder to steer interest rates once Trump takes office - Nikkei

BOJ may find it harder to steer interest rates once Trump takes office - NikkeiBy Dhwani Mehta
The Nikkei, Japanese daily, carries an article this Thursday, underscoring concerns over BOJ’s ability to steer interest rates on US President-elect Trump’s inauguration, given the potential for big swings in bond yields in both Japan and the US.
“Concerns also remain about the damage the strong dollar and high Treasury yields will do to emerging markets, which would become a drag on the global economy,” the Nikkei reports.
