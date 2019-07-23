BOJ may discuss preemptive easing next week - MNI News

Japan's weaker economy and the output gap's influence on achieving the 2% inflation target may force the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to consider pre-emptive easing next week, tweeted Market News International's (MNI) Anthony Barton soon before press time.

Japan’s core inflation slowed to its weakest in about two years in June, underlining the needs for more stimulus.

It is worth noting that the BOJ has been running ultra easy monetary policy since April 2013, but even so, the inflation target remains elusive.