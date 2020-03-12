BOJ likely to strengthen stimulus next week - Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is said to bump up monetary stimulus when its meets at its monetary policy review next Thursday, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Additional points

Central bank to show a more aggressive stance on ETF purchases. BOJ is also likely to offer a set of measures including a loan program and adjust its purchases of corporate bonds to help firms. It is unlikely the BOJ will pursue negative rates without sharper deterioration in markets.

In the last hour, the BOJ purchases another JPY101.4 billion worth of ETFs today, in order to stabilize markets amid the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, some sources reported that the Japanese government is likely to cut its economic assessment in its March 26 monthly report.