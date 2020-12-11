BOJ likely to extend corporate funding aid schemes next week – Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to decide next week to extend its range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.

Key takeaways

"With so much uncertainty over the outlook, it's desirable for the BOJ to reach a decision on the extension as early as possible."

“BOJ’s fund-aid schemes likely to be extended for at least half a year. “

“BOJ likely to maintain assessment Japan’s economy is picking up, may offer a slightly brighter view than in oct on exports and output.”

This comes as the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic intensifies in Japan, with the policymakers concerned about the worsening economic situation.

Related reads