BoJ likely to ease monetary policy next week – Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to ease its monetary policy next week to prevent market volatility from souring the business sentiment, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with discussions.

Increasing the BoJ's ETF buying is emerging among the likely options if the bank decides to ease next week, sources explained Reuters.

USD/JPY reaction

The USD/JPY pair edged higher to 105 area with the initial reaction but struggled to stretch higher. As of writing, the pair was down 0.9% on the day at 104.68.