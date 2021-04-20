BoJ Kuroda: We are not at stage to debate exit from our etf buying

Bank of Japan governor Haruhik Kuroda has said, ''we are not at stage to debate exit from our ETF buying.''

Additionally, he stated, ''when we unload our ETF buying, we will decide on guidelines at a policy-setting meeting,'' and, ''when we unload our ETF holdings, we will do so in a way that minimises market disruption, avoid losses as much as possible.''

In earlier news, Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan will consider slashing this fiscal year's inflation forecast in quarterly forecasts due out at its policy meeting on April 26-27.

''The downgrade will reflect the impact of cuts in cellphone charge fees, which analysts say could push down core consumer inflation by around 0.2 percentage point.

The central bank is also seen projecting inflation to hover around 1% in fiscal 2023, the paper said without citing sources.

The BOJ currently expects core consumer prices to rise 0.5% in the year that began in April.''

Meanwhile, Japan's economy minister says he feels a sense of crisis over virus spread.

There has been no market reaction to the headlines yet the greenback is still under pressure which is seeing USD/JPY print fresh 6-weeks lows in Tokyo on Tuesday.