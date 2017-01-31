BOJ keeps policy unchanged, debt buying for loan programme extended

The Bank of Japan has decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining the short-term interest rate target at -0.1%. It is worth noting that the debt buying for its loan programme has been extended by 1 year.

Main headlines

Maintains 10-year jgb yield target around zero pct

Leaves unchanged pledge to buy jgbs more or less at current pace so its holdings increase at annual pace of around 80 trln yen

Extends deadline for loan programme aimed at boosting lending, supporting industries with growth potential

Debt buying for loan programme extended by 1 year