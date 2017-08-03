BoJ is able to conduct monetary policy in an effective and flexible manner - BoJ's Masai

Member of the BoJ Policy Board Takako Masai's remarks at the Ninth Japan Securities Summit in London:

Under QQE, the underlying trend in the CPI (all items less fresh food and energy) turned positive and has been in such territory for more than two and a half years

Although QQE has produced its intended effects, the price stability target of 2% has not been achieved, and therefore a more effective framework was necessary

BoJ introduced last year QQE with Yield Curve Control as a means of strengthening the past framework for monetary easing

Under "yield curve control," which is the major component of the new framework, the Bank is able to conduct monetary policy in an effective and flexible manner

Inflation expectations are, so to speak, the sense of price trends among individuals and firms, and to change such expectations is not an easy task

Ending deflation and returning to a sustainable growth path will also have significant meaning for the global economy