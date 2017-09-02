BOJ increases purchases of long-dated JGBs

BOJ increases purchases of long-dated JGBsBy Ivan Delgado
As part of today's BOJ bond purchasing operations, the Central Bank bought the following maturities:
- 1.5 trl yen in T-bills
- 400 bln yen maturing in 1y
- 420 bln yen maturing in 3-5y
- 200 bln yen maturing in 10-25y
- 120 bln yen maturing over 25y
In summary, the BOJ keeps increasing its purchases of superlong JGBs, an action that should underpin Yen crosses.