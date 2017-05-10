BOJ governor nomination to drive JPY - Nomura

BOJ governor nomination to drive JPY - NomuraBy Eren Sengezer
"Who will be the next BOJ governor? We think this will be an important risk factor for JPY trading over the next six months," notes Nomura Global Market Research Team.
Key quotes:
"While it is too early to shortlist the candidates, especially ahead of the impending snap election, we see three potential scenarios:"
"1) PM Abe loses his status to appoint the next governor, 2) PM Abe maintains the status quo, and 3) PM Abe embarks on further economic policy experiments."
"We believe the first scenario will be the most JPY positive, while the third scenario will be the most JPY negative. Although further economic policy experiments are not our central case, market expectations for a helicopter money-type policy mix will likely help to revive a weakening JPY."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.