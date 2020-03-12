BOJ Governor Kuroda to meet PM Abe – Jiji

The Japanese media outlet, Jiji Press, reported on Thursday that Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in one of their regular meetings to exchange their views on the economy.

However, thoughts on the yen appreciation and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ruled out as the central focus in today’s meeting.

USD/JPY remains volatile, but bearish

USD/JPY stalled its sell-off near 103.09 and bounced-back to 103.40 region, where it now wavers.

The risk sentiment remains sour amid a sudden travel ban on Europe announced by US President Trump while a lack of policy support measures bolstered the risk-aversion.