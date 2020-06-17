Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviewed the latest BoJ event.
Key Quotes
“In its scheduled Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM) on Tuesday (16 Jun), the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as widely expected, kept all of its existing monetary policy easing measures (policy interest rate at -0.1% and yield curve control of the 10-year JGB yield at 0%) unchanged. Like the previous meeting, this was not a unanimous decision (8-1) as BOJ policy board member Goshi Kataoka dissented again.”
“In the previous unscheduled 22 May 2020 MPM, the BOJ introduced a new fund-provisioning measure to further support financing mainly of small and medium-sized firms/enterprises (SME). Under its Special Program to Support Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) (i.e. the Special Program), the BOJ had three measures.”
“The purchases of commercial paper (CP) and corporate bonds (measure 1) remains unchanged at JPY20 trillion while measures 2 and 3 (collectively called special operation) are now expected to be worth JPY90 trillion (from previous estimate of JPY55 trillion). So collectively, the three measures under the Special Program will amount to JPY 110 trillion (US$1 trillion) to the economy via its market operations and lending facilities.”
“The central bank remains cautious about the outlook as it expects Japan to “remain in a severe situation for the time being due to the impact of COVID-19 at home and abroad, although economic activity is expected to resume gradually.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
XAU/USD slumps toward $1,710 on improving risk sentiment
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways above $1,720, the troy ounce of the precious metal started to weaken ahead of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,714, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.