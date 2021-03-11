BOJ eyes weaker yen impact on firms, households – MNI

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials are concerned that a lower yen will push up import prices, driving up corporate costs, as they now closely watch the currency weaken against the dollar, MNI reports, citing people familiar with the central bank thinking.
Key takeaways
“It isn't expected the weaker yen will push the economy off its projected moderate recovery path in the near term, as the boost to Japan's exporters will underpin the manufacturing sector.”
“Higher import prices added to rising crude oil prices will squeeze profits at transportation and fishery industries, feeding through into weaker and corporate and household sentiment, is a main concern for officials.”
Market reaction
Amid risk-on market mood, USD/JPY is flirting with daily highs at 108.73, up 0.31% on the day.
