BoJ did not altered its stance - BBH

BOJ did not change policy and it did, though, recognize the inevitable and brought this year's inflation forecast to 0.8% from 1.1%, explains the research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Next years was shaved to 1.4% from 1.5%. The GDP forecast was tweaked to 1.9% from 1.8% this year and left unchanged at 1.4% next year. Of note, the new board member, Kataoka dissented again, arguing for new measures to achieve the 2% inflation target. He argued to cap the 15-year yield below 20 bp. It is currently near 30 bp. Also of interest, Governor Kuroda did not waver on the ETF purchases (JPY6 trillion target). The Nikkei 400, which the ETF tracks, is up 5.7% this month, and the BOJ is believed to have pulled away from its purchases.”