BOJ decision likely to be staid affair – TD Securities

Previewing the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy meeting next Tuesday, June 16th, TD Securities analysts said that they expect the BOJ's decision to be a "staid affair."

Key quotes

"With the Fed introducing no major policy initiatives, the BOJ has little incentive to demonstrate initiative of its own and tinker with policy."

"Recent market turmoil might lead some calls to strengthen forward guidance with the yen on its front foot, but we view this as unnecessary. JGB yields also trade around tolerant levels."