BOJ cuts economic assessment for two of Japan's nine regions

In its latest quarterly report released on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) downgraded its economic assessment for two of Japan’s nine regional economies.
Key details
“A resurgence of coronavirus infections weighs on service consumption.”
“The BOJ maintained its assessment for the remaining seven areas.”
“Japan's regional economies picking up as a trend or showing signs of a pick-up.”
USD/JPY consolidates below 109.00
USD/JPY is in bearish consolidation below 109.00 heading into the European open, as markets remain cautious amid renewed geopolitical risks and ahead of the key US Retail Sales release.
The spot was last seen trading at 108.90, almost unchanged on the day.
