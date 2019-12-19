Reuters reports the key headlines following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) announcement.

Maintains assessment of Japan’s economy expanding moderately as a trend.

BOJ cuts assessment on industrial production.

Industrial output is falling due to impact of natural disasters.

Core CPI moving around 0.5%.

Risks regarding overseas economy remain big so must watch impact on corporate, household sentiment.

Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend.

Kataoka repeats call to cut short-term interest rate target.

Announces details of its plan, decided in April, to lend ETFs to markets under special facility.

It will lend ETFs it selects from its holdings.

Those eligible to borrow will be selected from among major players in ETF market that have current account at BOJ.

Those eligible to borrow ETFs will be reviewed annually.

Duration of ETF lending will be within one year.

Lending rate for ETFs will be determined by multiple-rate competitive auctions or set by boj in advance.

Will modify scheme aimed at encouraging banks to boost lending, allow borrowers to roll over lending under certain conditions.