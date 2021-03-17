BoJ could surprise markets at its meeting – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann does not rule out a probable modification/tweak of the monetary policy at the next meeting of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) due on Thursday.

Key Quotes

“We still expect the BoJ to do more an enhance its monetary policy easing further, most likely through increasing its JGB purchases and expanding its lending facilities to Japanese corporates and SMEs.”

“The March 2021 MPM will take on added significance as the BoJ is due to announce the review of its QQE framework and that could portend material monetary policy changes in this meeting.”