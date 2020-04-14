BOJ considering steps to ease funding strains in April – Reuters

Citing sources with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) thinking, Reuters reports that the Japanese central bank will discuss taking further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate review.

The funding stress is mainly due to the slumping sales, in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27-28.

Key quotes

“While discussions are still in initial stages, possible options on the table include further increases in purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP) and an expansion in the range of assets the central bank accepts as collateral in offering financial institutions loans.

The focus for the BOJ is still crisis response, not what measures it can take to reflate the economy.”

USD/JPY catches a fresh bid

USD/JPY inches a few pips higher in early Europe, now trading at 107.73, almost unchanged on the day. A minor bounce in the US dollar across the board seems to be boding well for the major.