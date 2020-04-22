BOJ considering lowering its economic and price projections

According to the Japanese news outlet, Nikkei Asian Review, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering further downgrading its economic and price projections when it meets for its monetary policy review meeting next Tuesday.

The BOJ will publish its Quarterly Economic Outlook report along with the monetary policy statement next week.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY continues to consolidate in a tight range below 108.00, divided between safe-haven flows in the US dollar as well as in anti-risk yen. Focus shifts to the US Jobless Claim data for fresh direction.