BoJ can heighten transparency by clarifying yield band

Reuters has reported that the Bank of Japan can heighten transparency and stabilise markets by clarifying the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target, several views voiced by the board members at its March meeting showed.
"The BOJ must respond rigidly to protect the upper limit of the range" with its newly introduced market operation, one of the nine board members said, according to the summary of opinions released on Monday.''
More notes
Cabinet office rep said hopes BoJ continues to work closely with govt, guide monetary policy appropriately.
Japan's economy may be experiencing shift in downtrend as exports, output remain firm.
Must be vigilant to risk weakness in japan prices may be prolonged.
Must scrutinise both upside, downside risks to japan prices.
In Japan, deflation risk is still higher than that of unwelcome inflation.
There has been no reaction to this, although from a technical standpoint, the dollar is consolidating which leaves USD/JPY exposed to a downside correction to the prior resistance and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 109.30.
EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle
EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march
Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance. First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week.
Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next
Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.