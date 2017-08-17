BOJ buys JPY 1050 worth of JGBs, same amounts as previous operations

BOJ buys JPY 1050 worth of JGBs, same amounts as previous operationsBy Dhwani Mehta
Today, the BOJ Japanese Government Bond (JGB) auction results showed that BOJ offered to buy JPY 1050 bln worth of JGBs, the same amounts as seen in the previous operation.
Key Details:
JPY 280 Bln 1 - 3 Year
JPY 330 Bln 3 - 5 Year
JPY 440 Bln 5 - 10 Year
USD/JPY remains better offered near 109.50 levels amid the latest terror attack in Spain, little affected by the BOJ operations.
