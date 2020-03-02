BOJ buys ETFs on Monday, breaks away from usual pattern, JPY extends losses

Reuters quoted two sources, citing that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) bought Japanese stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Monday.

The central ditches its usual pattern of staying out of the equity markets.

USD/JPY hits fresh highs

Amid desperate efforts from Japan to stabilize the markets, the Japanese yen extends losses in Monday’s European trading.

USD/JPY has recovered over 125-pips from the five-month lows of 107.25, as it now trades above 108.50, gaining 0.40% on the day. Japanese equities rebounded after Governor Kuroda that the central bank will take necessary steps to stabilize markets hit by the coronavirus outbreak.