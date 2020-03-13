The Bank of Japan (BOJ) bought another ¥101.4 billion worth of Japanese stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday, making it for the sixth this month.

The Japanese central bank said that they will take steps to provide ample among of liquidity in the market starting from next week.

Earlier today, the BOJ announced unscheduled liquidity injections of JPY 500billion and JPY 200billion via reverse repos and JGBS respectively, in a desperate attempt to stabilize the markets.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is attempting another run above the 106 handle, as the US 10-year Treasury yields approach the 1.0% level amid a broad rebound in the risk sentiment.

The spot is up 1.30% at the time of writing, wit the daily high recorded at 106.18 in the last hour.