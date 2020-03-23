BOJ buys another record JPY 201.6 bln ETFs, USD/JPY looks to reclaim 110.50

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

On Monday. the Bank of Japan (BOJ) bought yet another record JPY201.6 billion worth of Japanese stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs),

Japan’s Finance Ministry official said that they will issue up to JPY300 billion of additional inflation-linked bonds to improve market functioning.

USD/JPY extends the bounce

The recovery in the USD/JPY pair from 109.67 lows gains further traction in the European session, now pushing the rates to regain the 110.50 barrier.

The stabilizing risk sentiment combined with broad US dollar rebound aid the pullback in the spot, as markets digest the latest policy measures stepped up by the Japanese authorities.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.07, after creating a double-bottom at 1.0635. US politicians failed to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, sending investors to bonds. The dollar is falling alongside yields, while the situation in Europe is dire. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.16 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD struggles around 1.16 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD has to around 1.16, as the US dollar falls with yields. UK PM Johnson is considering additional restrictions to movement as Brits are flouting recommendations of social distancing. Coronavirus cases top 330,000 worldwide.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand. 

Read more

Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region

Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region

Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1490 region.

Gold News

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures