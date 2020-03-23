BOJ buys another record JPY 201.6 bln ETFs, USD/JPY looks to reclaim 110.50

On Monday. the Bank of Japan (BOJ) bought yet another record JPY201.6 billion worth of Japanese stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs),

Japan’s Finance Ministry official said that they will issue up to JPY300 billion of additional inflation-linked bonds to improve market functioning.

USD/JPY extends the bounce

The recovery in the USD/JPY pair from 109.67 lows gains further traction in the European session, now pushing the rates to regain the 110.50 barrier.

The stabilizing risk sentiment combined with broad US dollar rebound aid the pullback in the spot, as markets digest the latest policy measures stepped up by the Japanese authorities.