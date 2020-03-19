BOJ buys a record of JPY 201.6 bln of ETFs, USD/JPY slips back below 109.00

According to a statement posted on its website, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) purchased a record high of 201.6 billion yen of Japanese stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday, per Reuters.

On Wednesday, the bank purchased 120.4 billion-yen (922.82 million pounds) ETFs to support the domestic stock markets amid the coronavirus-led economic disruption.

The BOJ said at its monetary policy on Monday, it would increase ETF purchases to up to JPY 12 trillion per year.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY has been swinging up and down around the 109 handle, unable to hold near the three-week high of 109.55 reached in Asia, in the wake of a risk-off market profile amid looming coronavirus economic concerns. The Nikkei 225 index closed down over 1% earlier today.

The spot now trades at 108.85, up 0.75% on the day.