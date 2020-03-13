In yet another liquidity injection on Friday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces an unscheduled buying of JPY 200 billion Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

Further, these measures are coming in from the Japanese central bank to stabilize the markets amid coronavirus outbreak-led global panic and unrest.

Earlier today, the BOJ injected 500 billion yen into the system via an unscheduled repo operation.

Market reaction

The measures seem to have little to no impact on the Japanese yen, as USD/JPY keeps its range intact around the 105 handle, having hit a daily high of 105.28 and a daily low of 104.50.

Meanwhile, the Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, tanks nearly 9% to now trade around the 17k mark, having hit the lowest level since November 2016 at 16,670 in early Asia.