The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on Friday its plans for the initial market operations in January next year.

Key Details:

Maturity 1-3 years yen 400bln as currently

Maturity 3-5 years yen 420bln also unchanged

Maturity 5-10 years yen 410bln unchanged

Maturity 10-25 years 190bln unchanged

Maturity 25+ years 110bln unchanged