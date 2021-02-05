BoE's Woods: More pressure to come to bank capital this year

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Friday that he is expecting more pressure to come to bank capital this year but noted that it will be manageable, as reported by Reuters.

"We feel good about what's happened so far but in a way, the tougher bit is coming," Woods said while speaking at an event organized by the London School of Economics. "The government has pushed out a lot of stress in time but some will still come through."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting small daily gains at 6,508.