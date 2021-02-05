BoE's Woods: More pressure to come to bank capital this year

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Friday that he is expecting more pressure to come to bank capital this year but noted that it will be manageable, as reported by Reuters.
"We feel good about what's happened so far but in a way, the tougher bit is coming," Woods said while speaking at an event organized by the London School of Economics. "The government has pushed out a lot of stress in time but some will still come through."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting small daily gains at 6,508.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months
EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.