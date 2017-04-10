BoE's Woods: Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas not a good idea

BoE's Woods: Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas not a good ideaBy Ivan Delgado
BOE deputy governor Woods, speaking on a banking event, notes that Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas is not a great idea.
Headlines
Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas is not a great idea.
Impact on jobs of first phase of UK based moves to EU ahead of Brexit will be modest
Cross-border banks, insurers will be harder to supervise after Brexit
Warns against "geofinance" or breaking of corss-border wholesale banking market
US, EU plans forcing foreign banks to set up holding companies "not a good idea"
Proposes tougher rules on how UK banks use debt to fund capital at foreign subsidiaries
EU bank branches in UK with large retail operations must become subsidiaries after Brexit
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.