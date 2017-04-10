BoE's Woods: Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas not a good idea

BOE deputy governor Woods, speaking on a banking event, notes that Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas is not a great idea.

Headlines

Brexit transition deal for banks later than Christmas is not a great idea.

Impact on jobs of first phase of UK based moves to EU ahead of Brexit will be modest

Cross-border banks, insurers will be harder to supervise after Brexit

Warns against "geofinance" or breaking of corss-border wholesale banking market

US, EU plans forcing foreign banks to set up holding companies "not a good idea"

Proposes tougher rules on how UK banks use debt to fund capital at foreign subsidiaries

EU bank branches in UK with large retail operations must become subsidiaries after Brexit