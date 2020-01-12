BoE's Vlieghe: Will vote for rate cut if data show weak economy – FT

In an interview with the Financial Times, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said that he will vote in favour of a looser monetary policy when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets later this month.

"I really need to see an imminent and significant improvement in the UK data to justify waiting a little bit longer," Vlieghe said.

On a similar note, BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro on Friday noted that she would incline toward rate cuts in coming months is downside risks emerge.

These comments could force the British pound to start the week on the back foot. Last week, the GBP/USD pair closed the week virtually unchanged near 1.3070.