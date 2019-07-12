BOE’s Vlieghe: No deal Brexit would lead to significant drop in value of GBP, won't speculate on how much

Further comments are out from the Bank of England (BOE) external MPC member Gertjan Vlieghe, with the key quotes found below.

Market-based inflation expectations are sometimes distorted by liquidity and risk premia.

BOE wants to build up its own capital base so it can take wider range of decisions without finance ministry involvement.

Sees no reason to expect current good relationship with the UK finance ministry to change.

No deal Brexit would lead to significant drop in value of pound, won't speculate on how much.