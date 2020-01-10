BoE's Tenreyro: Key input on rate decisions is how uncertainty unwinds

Regarding the possibility of introducing further stimulus in coming months, the key input on the Bank of England's (BoE) rate decision is how the uncertainty unwinds, explained BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"Lower uncertainty in the UK could boost business investment," Tenreyro added. "This is what full employment looks like under current fundamentals."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.3065, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.